Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,351 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $205,127.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,817 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,496.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $25,525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 998,292 shares of company stock worth $39,040,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

