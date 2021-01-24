Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

