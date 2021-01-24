Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 886,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 28.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,912 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,906,035.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FHN opened at $14.56 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

