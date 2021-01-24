Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 80.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 104,478 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,028,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $48.78.

