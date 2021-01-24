Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,628.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $180.00 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $99.51 and a 1-year high of $180.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.15.

