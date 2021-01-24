Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

