Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 93.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $22.45 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.

