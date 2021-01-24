Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,813 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 63.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $159.75 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,282.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,710,156 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

