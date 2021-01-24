Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,994 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Savior LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79.

