Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Clorox by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in The Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Clorox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.08 and a 200 day moving average of $212.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

