Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $349,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,926,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,837,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $755,104.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,440,416.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 447,621 shares of company stock valued at $53,282,557 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

