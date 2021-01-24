Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

