Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $5,101,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 35,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

NYSE ECL opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.