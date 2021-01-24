Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.88 ($31.62).

Shares of GBF opened at €27.78 ($32.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.82. Bilfinger SE has a one year low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a one year high of €35.32 ($41.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.75.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

