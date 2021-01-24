KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. KE has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $364,334,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $185,843,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $129,523,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $96,441,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

