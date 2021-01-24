Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Receives $12.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. 1,006,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $380.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

