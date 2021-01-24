Juventus Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $11.92 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.06 or 0.00028304 BTC on exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and $633,356.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00055564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00282472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071360 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.93 or 1.01863969 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus

