JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 2,717 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,717 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

