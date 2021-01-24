JustInvest LLC Invests $287,000 in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 113.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $219.93.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $929.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

