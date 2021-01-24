JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,588 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 179.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $73.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.91. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.