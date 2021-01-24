JustInvest LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in ResMed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $215.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.85 and a 200-day moving average of $194.66. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

