JustInvest LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of G. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Genpact by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 21.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on G. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of G opened at $41.46 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

