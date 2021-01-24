JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of KEP opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

