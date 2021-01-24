JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,646,000 after acquiring an additional 187,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ball by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

