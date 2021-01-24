JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,401,000 after purchasing an additional 331,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,526,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after purchasing an additional 248,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

