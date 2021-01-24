JustInvest LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

