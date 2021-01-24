JustBet (WINR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $213,994.90

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One JustBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $213,994.90 and approximately $19,080.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00280749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00040210 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.