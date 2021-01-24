Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Shares Up 9.3%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) shot up 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 4,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores precious and base metal deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

