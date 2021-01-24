JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $338.86

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.86 and traded as high as $352.00. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) shares last traded at $342.00, with a volume of 100,850 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 279.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of £266.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3.73.

In related news, insider Gordon Humphries acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,270 ($12,111.31).

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

