JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $125.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 85.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $846.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $802.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $718.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $101,021,931. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

