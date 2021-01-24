JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $180.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE:VMC opened at $158.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after buying an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $54,938,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $42,065,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

