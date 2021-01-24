JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $387.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $371.00 to $387.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.58.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $321.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.99. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 289.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

