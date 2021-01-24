JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

