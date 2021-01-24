JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells $437,617.50 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) insider Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $437,617.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,071.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicole Giles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

