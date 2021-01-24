Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Sells $340,800.00 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 30,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at $669,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $12.55 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 51,234 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

