Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Johnson Matthey to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold.

JMPLY opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

