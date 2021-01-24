John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WDGJF. Barclays downgraded John Wood Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC cut John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.