Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 18,520 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 576.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,845.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

