(JLIF.L) (LON:JLIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(JLIF.L) (LON:JLIF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $142.60. (JLIF.L) shares last traded at $142.60, with a volume of 4,631 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.60.

About (JLIF.L) (LON:JLIF)

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.

