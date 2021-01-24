Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0298 on Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $291,505.51 and approximately $952,443.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00073789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00769601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.71 or 0.04447863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017968 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

