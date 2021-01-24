Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,337.00

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,337 ($17.47) and last traded at GBX 1,367 ($17.86), with a volume of 868830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,487 ($19.43).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Jet2 plc (JET2.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,378.37.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29), for a total transaction of £7,000,000 ($9,145,544.81).

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) Company Profile (LON:JET2)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 plc (JET2.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 plc (JET2.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.