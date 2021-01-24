Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,179.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

