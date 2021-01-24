Jefferies Financial Group Lowers John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

Get John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) alerts:

Shares of WG opened at GBX 294.80 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60.

In related news, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,545.86 ($8,552.21). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 821 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,518 shares of company stock worth $1,331,942.

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.