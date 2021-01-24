Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $40.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ELY stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

