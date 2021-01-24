Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $20.01.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 365,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 142,916 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,664,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.