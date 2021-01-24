Jason Ehrlich Sells 26,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $164.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average is $118.69. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.