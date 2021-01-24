Jason Ehrlich Sells 26,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50.
- On Friday, November 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.
NASDAQ:KOD opened at $164.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average is $118.69. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $169.98.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
KOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
