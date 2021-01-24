Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $34.15.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile
Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.