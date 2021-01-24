Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $34.15.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; retails used cars under the Republic Auto brand; distributes BYD electric forklifts; manufactures and distributes automotive components, as well as provides automotive rental, fleet management, and after-sales services; and offers motor vehicles and motorcycles consumer financing, heavy equipment financing, banking, and general and life insurance services.

