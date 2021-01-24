Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager Sells 115,971 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15.

Shares of JAMF opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jamf stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

