J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Gap Up to $23.99

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.99, but opened at $26.25. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,120 shares in the company, valued at $15,872,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 32.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

