J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $167.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $146.14 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $156.74. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

